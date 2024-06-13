Bally’s refined aesthetic showcased in Makati flagship store

In the heart of Makati, Manila’s center of fashion, Swiss luxury brand Bally announces the official opening of its new boutique in Rustan’s Makati.

This latest addition showcases the evolution of Bally’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values channeling luxe quality and style.

The 81-square-meter space houses contemporary fashion and lifestyle reflecting the luxury of refined aesthetic. Warm wood tones reminiscent of Swiss natural landscapes, a rich diversity of textures, signature elements, such as meticulously designed wooden boiserie, exquisite marble contrasts with wood, complemented by walls finished in beige all come together for brand’s distinct identity.