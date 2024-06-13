Bally’s refined aesthetic showcased in Makati flagship store

In the heart of Makati, Manila’s center of fashion, Swiss luxury brand Bally announces the official opening of its new boutique in Rustan’s Makati.
This latest addition showcases the evolution of Bally’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values channeling luxe quality and style.
The 81-square-meter space houses contemporary fashion and lifestyle reflecting the luxury of refined aesthetic. Warm wood tones reminiscent of Swiss natural landscapes, a rich diversity of textures, signature elements, such as meticulously designed wooden boiserie, exquisite marble contrasts with wood, complemented by walls finished in beige all come together for brand’s distinct identity.
The seating area features a mix of plush seating, sophisticated velvet and black metal, an expression of style sophistication in luxury. In line with global environmental awareness, the strong use of natural woods is an homage to the brand’s identity and dedication to sustainability.
Bally’s design choices is a commitment to quality and beauty with its 170-year heritage. From shoemaker’s humble origins to today’s renowned fashion house, trademark and DNA are of high artisanal value. In a new era, Bally’s identity remains through its evolution in design to keep up with the times.
The new boutique presents Bally’s new store concept under creative direction by Simone Bellotti, which fuses both heritage and contemporary aesthetics in a full range of Bally’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for both men and women.
Visit Bally.com.
In the Philippines, Bally is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, City of Dreams, Power Plant Mall, and Newport Mall. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.