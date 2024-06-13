Auto groups start EV bilateral effort

Even as friendly relations are cooling, private sector groups are keeping the alliance between China and the Philippines on industrial projects at a robust level.

Chinese and Philippine automotive groups have recently signed partnerships to foster collaboration in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, encompassing the entire value chain.

In a statement, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said they have forged a partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Automotive Sub-Council (CCPIT-Auto) through the sealing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic international partnership.

The signing transpired during the prestigious China Auto Chongqing Summit, held from 6 to 8 June 2024, in Chongqing, China.

EVAP chairperson Rommel Juan and CCPIT-Auto assistant chairman James Chai formalized the agreement, with EVAP chairman emeritus Ferdinand Raquelsantos witnessing the event.

Landmark deal

The landmark partnership seeks to leverage the strengths and capabilities of both organizations to accelerate the growth and adoption of electric vehicles. By combining resources and expertise, EVAP and CCPIT-Auto are committed to advancing innovation, technology transfer, and market development in the EV sector.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone for EVAP and the Philippine EV industry. Our collaboration with CCPIT-Auto will open new avenues for knowledge sharing, investment opportunities, and the development of sustainable transportation solutions,” chairman Juan said, airing his enthusiasm for the partnership.

Assistant chairman James Chai echoed these sentiments, highlighting the mutual benefits of the agreement. “China and the Philippines share a common vision for the future of mobility. Through this MoU, we aim to create a robust platform for cooperation that will drive the electric vehicle industry forward, benefiting both nations and contributing to global sustainability goals.”

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation, which include: technology exchange and innovation by facilitating the exchange of technological advancements and best practices in EV manufacturing, battery technology, and charging infrastructure.

Also, the MoU signified investment and market development by promoting joint ventures, investments, and market expansion initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the EV industry in both countries.

Policy advocacy and support were also incorporated in the MoU as the collaboration on policy recommendations to support the growth of the EV sector and address regulatory challenges.

Further, the MoU states that both groups will include training and capacity building through organizing training programs, workshops, and seminars to enhance the skills and knowledge of professionals in the EV industry.

The signing of this MoU underscores the commitment of EVAP and CCPIT-Auto to fostering international cooperation and driving the transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.