Army camp demolition set 18 June

CAGAYAN de Oro City — The Army’s 4th infantry Division said the demolition of at least 98 houses inside Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Barangay Patag will be carried out on 18 June in compliance with a writ of demolition ordered by a Regional Trial Court (RTC) in this city, the army spokesman said on Thursday.

The writ of demolition was issued by Misamis Oriental RTC Branch 17.

Lt. Col. Francisco Garillo, 4th ID spokesperson, said in a radio interview that preparations are ongoing for the peaceful orderly demolition of houses and structures built on lot nos. 4354 and 4357, which was declared by the Supreme Court as part of the military reservation in the areas.

“The writ of execution set the demolition on 17 June, however, since the date is a holiday the demolition will be carried out on 18 June,” Garillo said.

He also denied reports that there is “militarization” ongoing, saying that the presence of army men in the area is just a support to the Philippine National Police which is the lead agency in ensuring peace and order during the demolition.

Garillo also clarified that the court sheriff, not the army, is the one in charge of recovering the land that was occupied by the residents for the last 50 years.

He also said that the Cagayan de Oro Electric Company and the Cagayan de Oro City Water District have already surveyed the area for the cutting of water and electric supply.