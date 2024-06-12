Tarlac VM decries political harassment

GERONA, Tarlac — Vice Mayor Ronald “Nonoy” Go decried Tuesday the political harassment of his political opponents whom he accused of fabricating charges to advance their interests.

This came when videos of the confessed gunman and the motorcycle driver were aired last 6 June in a Facebook dummy account implicating Go.

The issue stems from the cold-blooded killing of Barangay Chairwoman Editha Zarsuela and her husband last 30 November at Barangay San Juan, Pura, Tarlac.

The Zarsuela couple were gunned down by riding in tandem while biking along the provincial road a few kilometers from here.

Just days after the killing, 8 suspects were arrested and charged by the Pura police.

Last 19 March, the provincial prosecutor filed charges against Marlon Cunan, Joshua Bartolome, Conrado Cabrera, Raffy Tanedo, Olga Resuello and Jessie Mendoza after finding probable cause to indict them.

In their own affidavits, Marlon Cunanan admitted he was the gunman, while Joshua Bartolome confessed he was the driver of the motorcycle used in the killing.

However, during the inquest proceedings on 5 December, the prosecutor released the suspects for violating the 36-hour rule on inquest. The charge, thus, was refiled under the ordinary filing proceedings before the Tarlac Provincial Prosecutors Office.

On 4 March, one of the suspects, Jessie Mendoza, surprisingly implicated Go in his 4th Affidavit which he submitted.

For being based on “hearsay,” the case against Go and two other suspects were dismissed in the Resolution of the Prosecutor dated 19 March.

Six suspects, namely Mendoza, Raffy Tanedo, Joshua Bartolome, Marlon Cunanan, Conrado Cabrera and Olga Resuello were charged of Double Murder at Tarlac RTC Branch 65.

In an impromptu interview, Go said, “I have nothing to do with the death of Kapitana Zarsuela. Joshua Bartolome and Marlon Cunanan are obviously being manipulated by my political opponents. These are pure harassments designed to destroy my reputation.”

Municipal Councilor and Lawyer Manny Gragasin, a former police investigator, a political ally of Go, said that their political opponents were just resorting to fabricating charges thru social media in their bid to destroy the reputation of Vice mayor Go who he said is a sure winner come local polls for mayor, adding “the people of Gerona know this.”

It is widely known that Go’s mayoral opponent in next year’s election is May Eclar, wife of incumbent Mayor Eloy Eclar.