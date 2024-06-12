Priest at viral Amlan wedding fiasco apologizes

The priest under fire for the viral wedding in a church in Amlan, Negros Oriental, has issued an apology.

This, after a video of the wedding made the rounds on social media showing the priest starting the Mass even while the bride was still walking towards the altar.

According to reports, the bride, Janice Seit Suelto-Sagario, said the priest started the ceremony because it was already late.

The wedding was supposed to start at 8 a.m. last Saturday, 8 June, but was moved to 9:30 a.m.

In a video Suelto-Sagario shared, the priest can be heard scolding the bride, groom and their families for not following the agreed schedule.

However, in a statement, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol said there were no changes in the scheduled activities of the church on that day.

“This is unfortunate since there was no instruction at all from anyone in the Parish Office that there are changes in the schedule since there was a scheduled Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. of that same morning,” Bohol wrote.

The priest apologized to the bride, groom and their respective families who were offended by the incident.

He also apologized to the bereaved family that was affected by the delay.