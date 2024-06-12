Porzingis ready for Game 3 action

DALLAS (AFP) — Kristaps Porzingis said Tuesday he is determined to suit up for Boston against Dallas in Game 3 of the National Basketball Association Finals despite a new injury scare that has left his fitness in doubt.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that the Latvian power forward had suffered a “rare” injury to his left leg in Game 2 on Sunday that has left him “day-to-day” heading into game three in Dallas on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has helped the Celtics into a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after returning from a month-long injury layoff.

However, Boston said Tuesday Porzingis had been diagnosed with a “torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg” in Game 2 on Sunday.

Although Porzingis was seen walking normally at practice on Tuesday, the Celtics have said no risks will be taken with the player’s fitness.

Porzingis told reporters he is determined to play on Wednesday unless told not to by medical staff.

“It’s kind of a random situation. I felt something, and now I have to deal with it,” Porzingis said.

“It’s day-to-day and I’ll see how I am tomorrow. Obviously, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there tomorrow. So, we’ll see.

“Nothing’s going to stop me unless I’m told not to or am not allowed to play.”