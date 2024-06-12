Meralco seeks 600-MW deals

To ensure uninterrupted power service to consumers, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has started the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for 600 megawatts (MW) of baseload supply for next year.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a Certificate of Conformity to Meralco’s Power Supply Procurement Plan for the Terms of Reference (ToR) of this CSP.

The power distributor announced the commencement of the CSP on Wednesday to identify a supplier for a 15-year Power Supply Agreement that will start in August 2025.

Reliable power supply

Meralco’s Bids and Awards Committee for PSAs said interested power generation companies should submit expressions of interest by 25 June.

The Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for 4 July, with the Bid Submission Deadline set for 2 August.

The launch of CSPs is part of Meralco’s ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable, sufficient, and cost-effective power supply for its customers.

Meralco is required by the DoE to boost its reliance on renewable energy sources.

As per the DoE’s directive in October 2023, power suppliers operating natural gas-fired plants are strongly encouraged to participate in the bidding process and prioritize the use of indigenous natural gas resources.

By 2030, Meralco anticipates renewable energy to make up 22 percent of its energy portfolio.

As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, Meralco has already contracted 1,880 MW of RE capacity from various suppliers — exceeding its initial target of 1,500 MW.