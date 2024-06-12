Lacuna: Youth curfew still in effect

The local government of Manila on Wednesday has urged parents and guardians to ensure their children comply with the city’s curfew ordinance, citing concerns about public safety and reports of minors being rounded up by police.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has issued the reminder following reports of ongoing operations based on Manila City Ordinance 8692, which prohibits minors from loitering in public places from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The ordinance, passed by the Manila City Council, aims to protect minors from dangers present during late-night hours.

“We have received reports from the Manila Police District (MPD) about the continuous rounding up of minors violating the curfew,” Lacuna said in a statement.

“The MPD, headed by Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, is duty-bound to implement local ordinances,” she added.

Lacuna also appealed to barangay officials to actively remind residents about the curfew as barangay authorities play a crucial role in enforcing the ordinance.

“Based on General Ibay’s report, it seems some residents have forgotten about the existing curfew,” Lacuna said. “This is why minors are still found on the streets during these prohibited hours.”