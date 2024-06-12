Free legal aid at CIW during Independence Day

Undersecretary Deo L. Marco led the free legal aid program yesterday at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City benefiting 100-150 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as a culminating activity of the DoJ for the 126th Anniversary of the Philippine Independence.

In partnership with the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and Arellano University School of Law, the event aims to cater frontline legal services to women PDLs, ensuring that they have fair and convenient access to competent legal representation despite incarceration or lack of financial capacity.

Services given during the activity were the rendering of legal advice, case referral to PAO main office and channeling of matters intended for other government agencies.

“As we celebrate the sanctity of our hard-earned freedom, it is essential that we take into consideration our collective responsibility to uphold not just the Rule of Law but the rights and dignity of our fellow Filipinos under reformation behind bars,” Justice Secretary Remulla stressed.

This activity is also a part of the Katarungan Caravan, under the supervision of Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez, earlier launched by the department to conveniently bring free legal and other frontline services to the public.