For Daddy Dearest

‘Ihawtastic’ combos

Mang Inasal, the country’s grill expert, offers two promos for Father’s Day. Available until end of June are the Buddy Fiesta Combo (P499) for families of two to three, and it includes two pieces Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, two sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, two Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo and three small-sized drinks. The other promo is the Family Fiesta Combo (P949) for families of four to six. It comes with three pieces Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, six sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, four Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo, and six small-sized drinks.