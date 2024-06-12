For Daddy Dearest

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, and this year, it falls on 16 June. You celebrate fatherhood because after all, you know you always have a father to rely on. So, honor him and the role he plays in your life with some simple treats.
Sweet and classic
Consuelo’s celebrates Father’s Day with Tarta de Santa Teresa. This classic yema cake is a light vanilla chiffon cake in traditional Spanish yema fudge with yema mousse filling, torched sugar topping and Chantilly cream frosting. It is available in two sizes — eight-inch round cake at P950, and four-inch baby cake at P300. To order, message Facebook and Instagram pages (consuelosartisancakes).
Delightfully Pure
A new cake awaits Daddy dearest at Sweet Success, which just opened its first physical store at GH Mall, San Juan. It is Tablea Chocolate Cake for Father’s Day. Made with rich Davao tablea, the moist chocolate cake is covered in smooth ganache and has a dulce de leche filling. It comes in three sizes: 8x3-inch at P1,500; 6x3-inch at P1,100; and 3x2 at P350. Order online via website, www.sweetsuccess.ph, email info@sweetsuccess.ph, message Instagram (sweetsuccess888), or Facebook (Sweet Success); or call 0906-4957907.
All chocolate goodness
Bellefleur by Beatrix has relaunched its Ferrero Chocolate Cake in time for Father’s Day. It is alternating layers of moist chocolate cake, whipped dark chocolate ganache, and hazelnut filling, topped with 16 whole Ferrero Rocher pieces, and drizzled with Nutella on top. The cake comes in a nine-inch square tub. Order two to three days in advance, as there is only limited quantities available. Visit the Bellefleur by Beatrix store at UniMart Greenhills (outside), Club Filipino Avenue, San Juan, or call 0945-1234577 (Globe/Viber) or 0961-5278117 (Smart).
Two special cakes
Forget-Me-Not Specialty Cakes offers two special cakes — Chocolate Mocha Praline (chocolate cake with mocha praline filling, mocha buttercream and buttercream flowers) and Fogata (chocolate cake with caramel filling and boiled marshmallow icing) — in 8x4-inch size for P650 each. A very short personalized greeting on the cake can be done. To order, message Facebook or Instagram accounts (@forgetmenotspecialtycakes) or contact
0945-5135391 or +632 8723-2776.
Special menu
Cravings has prepared a selection of dishes and desserts that will be available up to 30 June. It has thoughtfully curated a Father’s Day Special Menu for families to enjoy. It includes slow-cooked American Baked Spareribs, Fish Tacos, a choice between Classic Lasagna or Spaghetti with Meatballs, plus Chocolate Caramel Cake in a tin can. If it is just cake you’re looking for, its choices for Dad is a toss-up among Chocolate Caramel Cake, Devil’s Food Cake, and S’mores Trio. For pre-orders or inquiries, call 0906-5114772 or visit cravingskitchenph.com.
‘Ihawtastic’ combos
Mang Inasal, the country’s grill expert, offers two promos for Father’s Day. Available until end of June are the Buddy Fiesta Combo (P499) for families of two to three, and it includes two pieces Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, two sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, two Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo and three small-sized drinks. The other promo is the Family Fiesta Combo (P949) for families of four to six. It comes with three pieces Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho, six sticks of Pork BBQ with Java Rice, four Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo, and six small-sized drinks.
Stay and dine
Edsa Shangri-La Manila urges everyone to treat Dad to a Father’s Day Weekend Staycation with its room and dining rates starting at P12,500. Dining options are also available, with the Heat buffet being the ultimate treat. The Father’s Day lunch and dinner buffets available on 16 June at P3,500 per person, and it features seafood, steaks, tender roasts and barbecues, and more. Also must-tries are the Lobby Lounge’s Sippin’ with Pops Afternoon Tea, Summer Palace’s set menus, the Senju Matsuri Lunch Buffet, and Barbecue at the Pool Bar.