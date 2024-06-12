De Brito expresses gratitude to De Jesus

Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza de Brito expressed heartfelt gratitude to decorated mentor Ramil de Jesus for giving the green light to De La Salle University stars Angel Canino and Thea Gagate to suit up for the national squad in the international arena.

The Lady Spikers greatly impacted Alas Pilipinas’ historic bronze medal finish in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup held in Manila last month.

De Jesus, who steered the national team to its last podium finish in the Southeast Asian Games in 2005 after claiming bronze, loaned the pair to the hastily-assembled Alas Pilipinas.

“I’m really thankful to La Salle especially coach Ramil for allowing them to join the team,” De Brito, whose tenure has been extended until the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December next year, said.

‘What more can you ask for from someone who just joined the national team?’

“He had his reasons before that we couldn’t have them in the team but this time, I have to thank him and La Salle.”

Gagate had a solid outing as one of the young middle blockers of Alas Pilipinas.

Winger Canino, on the other hand, shone the brightest despite playing in a converted position as the opposite hitter.

“She’s a natural killer,” De Brito said of the former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Rookie of the Year-Most Valuable Player.

Stacked with talented wingers in Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Vanie Gandler and Faith Nisperos, De Brito had to switch Canino’s spot as a starter on the opposite side backed by National University (NU) rookie Arah Panique.

“I told her: Look, Angel I will try to put you in the opposite what do you think? Angel said, ‘No problem coach,’” De Brito shared.

“I asked her again maybe if it was not OK with her, but she just answered: “No problem coach. No problem to be the opposite. No problem to be there. No problem to be in the first six. No problem to be someone who’s gonna help us in the second six. I’m just here to help.”

“What more can you ask for from someone who just joined the national team?”

Canino’s efforts did not go unnoticed as she was named Best Opposite Spiker along with team captain Jia Morado, who bagged the Best Setter honors.

De Brito hopes the lessons learned and experience gained by Canino in the Challenge Cup and in the coming FIVB Women’s Challenger Cup slated from 4 to 7 July at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium will help her in La Salle’s quest of reclaiming the UAAP crown it lost next year.

“It’s important that we can help each other. If there’s something we can give back to (coach Ramil), it’s this kind of experience Angel had with the national team,” De Brito said.

“She’ll bring that experience to (La Salle) to share with other players and their team. Just like the NU players did in the past (that helped them win the UAAP Season 86 title).”

Meanwhile, according to a Daily Tribune source, Gagate has already declared her intention to join the first-ever Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft.

Alas Pilipinas kicked off its closed-door training Wednesday with NU stars Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon expected to attend the workouts along with other big names De Brito announced in his wish list, including Creamline aces Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.