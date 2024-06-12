DA seeks enhanced Phl-Japan agri ties

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking for ways to boost its commodity exports to Japan, further increasing Filipino farmers’ revenues and driving the growth of the Philippine agri-economy.

The DA disclosed that Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recently met with Japan’s new envoy to Manila, Ambassador Endo Kazuya, during a courtesy call wherein they discussed agricultural cooperation between the two countries, particularly details of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the DA and Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the recently adopted ASEAN-Japan Midori Cooperation Plan.

Laurel communicated to the Japanese envoy the Philippines’ request for a tariff reduction on bananas, expanded market access for fresh hass avocados, the restoration of mango exports, and explored the potential for regionalization to facilitate the export of processed poultry products to Japan.

According to the DA, bananas are the Philippines’ top agricultural export to Japan, with a total volume of 3.4 million metric tons between 2020 and 2023.

The department suggested that a tariff reduction would enhance competitiveness and bolster shipments of Philippine bananas to Japan, where they are a significant component of the diet.

“Between January and 15 April this year, banana exports from the Philippines to Japan reached 241,282 metric tons. Nine varieties of bananas are exported to Japan, but Cavendish is still most preferred in the Japanese market,” the DA said.

Mango exports down

Meanwhile, the export of fresh mangoes decreased significantly, from 59 metric tons in 2021 to 11 metric tons in 2023.

The DA attributed the decrease to the “stringent enforcement” of food safety regulations, particularly concerning maximum residue levels due to pesticide use. The regulations were linked to destructive mango pests and diseases, such as the Cecid fly infestation.

Moreover, Laurel reiterated the Philippines’ request for market access for fresh hass avocadoes to Japan, expressing hope for the announcement of market access this year, as the Workplan on Phytosanitary Requirements for Imports of Philippine Fresh Avocados to Japan was already agreed upon in principle during his last visit to Japan in December last year.

The two officials also tackled sustainable agriculture initiatives, trade facilitation, market access concerns, and DA’s upcoming hosting of the inaugural meeting of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture on 30-31 May.

Selling to Brunei

Earlier this month, Laurel highlighted the agricultural trade potential of the Philippines to Brunei business leaders.

Accompanying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his recent two-day state visit to Brunei, Laurel emphasized in a forum with business groups the Philippines’ strong domestic market for various agricultural commodities. This includes the export potential of approximately $2.7 billion for tropical fruits and vegetables, $452 million for fish and shellfish, and $2.2 billion for processed foods and beverages.

A letter of intent on agricultural cooperation was signed on the occasion.