Concentrix unveils new brand in drone show at family day concert

Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, launched its new brand positioning and became the first in the customer experience (CX) industry to host a drone show in the country.

The show took place in what is considered the country’s biggest employee-focused multi-event series in which the company invests hundreds of millions of pesos each year, the Concentrix Family Day. Sunday’s #OneFAMNation Musicfest was one of 11 location-based events nationwide. Aside from the drone show, the concert saw bands Parokya ni Edgar, Silent Sanctuary and P-pop group BILIB perform in front of thousands of Concentrix game-changers and their loved ones.

“We are human-centered, tech-powered and intelligence-fueled. Concentrix continues to put our clients and game-changers at the center of everything we do. This commitment remains the same and anchors the ways in which we provide experiences that go beyond ‘WOW’ while also driving tech advancements,” said Amit Jagga, EVP and Country Leader for Concentrix.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Family Day Musicfest, Amit considers the combination of launching the company’s new logo in a first-for-the-industry drone activation within an annual company tradition, a huge milestone. “We continue to make investments that recognize the contributions of our people who are the driving force of our business, as well as those for whom they give their best every day. The drone show which revealed our new logo is a testament to Concentrix’s human-centered, tech-led approach: blending fresh and modern innovation with entertainment to create an unforgettable experience for our people,” he further remarked.

The media roundtable preceding the event also tackled Concentrix’s perspective around AI, its unique blend of tech-powered and AI-infused services being one of the broadest in the industry, built upon a deep understanding of human behavior, data intelligence and world-class digital engineering. “As a global tech and services leader, we are proud to offer our expertise and use public opportunities such as our vodcast and media engagements to discuss tech-driven transformation and how it positively contributes to the CX (customer experience) industry and careers for our workforce. Concentrix utilizes AI to combine the best of humans and technology to accelerate processes, drive better experiences for our clients and their customers, and drive improved performance and satisfaction for our game-changers,” said Amit.

Concentrix in the Philippines remains the nation’s largest private employer with over 100,000 game-changers in over 50 sites spread across 20 cities. It has recently been recognized at the Asia CEO Awards 2023 as Grand Winner for Top Employer of the Year.