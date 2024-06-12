BSP digital inclusion drive hits Angeles City

The City of Angeles in the province of Pampanga has joined local government units (LGUs) that have adopted Paleng-QR Ph Plus to promote digital payments in public markets, public utility vehicles and business establishments.

Angeles City Vice Mayor Ma. Vicenta L. Vega-Cabigting and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) managing director Rosabel B. Guerrero led the program’s launch at the Angeles City Library and Information Center on 3 June 2024.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr., in a recorded message, said that aside from enabling fast, convenient, and safe payments, the program opens opportunities for its users to access a wider range of financial services such as credit, savings, insurance and investment.

Vice Mayor Vega-Cabigting added, “Ang Paleng-QR Ph Plus ay kontra fake. With the Paleng-QR Ph, we are assured that we will receive the right amount of money. That’s why we are happy that today we’re doing this in Angeles City.”

Meanwhile, managing director Guerrero highlighted the program’s impact on financial inclusion and promoted efforts to boost financial health.

Paleng-QR Ph Plus is a joint program spearheaded by the BSP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government that encourages digital payments through the use of QR Ph, the country’s interoperable standard quick response or QR code, a priority initiative supporting the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022-2028.

In line with this, the LGU of Angeles passed an ordinance in February 2023 urging all business establishments and local transportation groups in the city to adopt QR Ph payments.

On the sidelines of the launch, the BSP also conducted the “Piso Caravan” in partnership with Metro Angeles Bankers Association.