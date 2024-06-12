Bong Go calls on Filipinos to continue fight for freedom from poverty, inequality, and health challenges

As the country celebrates the 126th anniversary of its declaration of independence, Senator Christopher "Bong Go" has called on Filipinos to reflect on the enduring significance of Independence Day for every Filipino.

Go underscored the continued relevance of the sacrifices made by our forebears and the ongoing challenges that the nation faces.

"Sa pagdiriwang natin sa araw na ito ng ika-126 na anibersaryo ng pagkadeklara ng kalayaan ng Pilipinas, napakahalagang maintindihan ng bawat Pilipino ang tunay na diwa ng Araw ng Kalayaan," Go asserted.

Reflecting on the historical sacrifices, Go reminded Filipinos of the profound acts of valor and sacrifice by our ancestors, whose efforts not only secured freedom but also aimed to ensure a prosperous future for all Filipinos.

“Muli nating ginugunita ang dakilang sakripisyo at pag-aalay ng buhay ng ating mga ninuno para sa kalayaan at magandang kinabukasan ng sambayanang Pilipino. Ito ay sumasalamin din sa ating pagkakaisa saan man tayo naroroon,” he added.

However, Go highlighted the modern challenges that continue to test the country's freedom and dignity, including poverty, unemployment, income inequality, and the right to free speech.

“Pero sa araw-araw nating pamumuhay sa modernong panahon, nariyan pa rin ang mga hamon para maipaglaban ang ating kalayaan at isapuso ang ating pagmamahal sa bansa at sa bawat Pilipino. Malaking pagsubok pa rin ang kahirapan, kakulangan sa trabaho, kakapusan sa kita, hindi pagkakapantay-pantay, karapatan sa malayang pagpapahayag at iba pa,” he said.

He pointed out the ongoing threats to Philippine sovereignty, such as foreign encroachments on the nation's territories and waters.

“Bilang isang lahi, kinakaharap din natin ngayon ang banta ng panghihimasok sa ating mga teritoryo at saklaw na karagatan,” he explained.

He drew parallels between the heroes of the past and the everyday heroism of Filipinos working to better the nation and called for a rekindling of patriotism and service in our daily lives.

“Dahil sa mga hamong ito, dapat nating alalahanin na ang pagkakamit ng kalayaan ay nangangailangan ng paggunita sa nakaraan at patuloy na pakikipaglaban, pagkakaisa, at pagbabayanihan,” said Go.

“Tulad ng mga bayani natin noon, sana ay patuloy nating isadiwa ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan, pagseserbisyo, at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino sa araw-araw nating mga gawain,” he added.

The senator also paid tribute to various groups who embody the spirit of modern-day heroism: the healthcare workers who risked their lives during the pandemic, the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who sacrifice daily for the betterment of their families, and the soldiers, police, and other uniformed personnel who ensure the nation's safety and stability.

"Kayo po ang inspirasyon ko bilang Mr. Malasakit para ilapit pang lalo ang serbisyo at malasakit ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan lalo na ang mga pinakanangangailangan," Go expressed his admiration for every Filipino striving for their families, whom he sees as the inspiration behind his commitment to bring government services closer to the people, especially those in greatest need.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, reiterated his belief in service as a pathway to keeping the spirit of freedom alive.

“Naniniwala po ako na ang pagmamalasakit sa kapwa ay munting paraan para panatilihing buhay ang diwa ng kalayaan at pagmamahal sa ating bansa. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa bawat Pilipino dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he said.

Concluding his message, Go then urged all Filipinos to embrace the true spirit of independence and continue the fight for freedom for future generations.

“Nawa’y isapuso natin ang tunay na diwa ng ating kalayaan ngayong araw at ipagpatuloy natin ang ating pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Unahin natin ang interes ng bayan dahil maaari nating maialay ito sa mga susunod pang henerasyon,” he ended.