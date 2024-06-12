Barangay captain, driver shot dead

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga —Barangay San Pedro Cutud Chairman Mat Ryan “Gazin” dela Cruz and his driver Henry Aquino were shot dead at a gasoline station in Barangay Del Pilar on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported that two unidentified armed men were seen fleeing from the scene as five gunshots rang out at around 3:15 p.m.

Dela Cruz was shot dead at the Power Fill Gas Station while aboard his Mitsubishi Montero with plate number WQC788 along with his driver.

A CCTV footage showed that the two suspects with long firearms shot at the passengers and driver of the aforementioned vehicle. One of them was able to flee the vehicle. According to friends of Dela Cruz, the Barangay captain has no known enemies.

With the directive of Mayor Vilma Caluag and other officials, the local key authorities are conducting a thorough investigation for the swift resolution of the case.

“Fernandinos, let us also pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Sir Henry Aquino, the driver who was with Captain Mat Ryan dela Cruz during the incident,” she said.

“The City Government of San Fernando is saddened to relay the news of San Pedro Captain Mat Ryan “Gazin” dela Cruz’s untimely passing,” she added.

“We ask everyone to pray for the eternal repose of the soul of one of our dedicated village leaders, and the local government unit, through Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, sends its deepest sympathy to Kap Gazin’s family, friends, colleagues, and the people of San Pedro.”

Governor Dennis Piñeda has ordered the Pampanga Police Provincial Office to immediately capture the suspects.