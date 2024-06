Photos

Want to be a ninja? Go to Luneta

LOOK: One of the attractions available for free to the general public at Luneta Grandstand in the 3-day celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day is the Kalayaan Obstacle Course. Guests are welcome to try this 'ninja warrior' experience — a showcase of Filipino bravery, athleticism, and perseverance. There are competitions for various ages and groups on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. | via Larry Cruz