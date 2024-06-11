In pageantry, the elusive concept of perfection reigns supreme, urging contestants to pursue faultlessness on every front. In an exclusive Spotlight interview, the man behind the beautiful smiles Dr. Jonas Apostol shared the secret of achieving a beauty queen smile. Boasting nearly 15 years of expertise within the dental realm, Apostol is a visionary in the art of crafting radiant smiles.

Through his mastery, he has empowered his global beauty queen protégés to radiate on stage, including luminaries such as Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 Lujane Yacoub; Miss Universe Egypt 2023 Mohra Tantawy and Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 and finalists Erica Robin.

“It is truly an honor because Miss Universe is a great deal, a big organization, and being part of this — being the first dentist from the Philippines to serve as Head Council for Miss Universe franchises, representing the dental community, it’s just…wow,” Apostol said.

Apostol handled several beauty queens in the past but being part of the council is on another scale — it takes him out of his comfort zone. His work has been instrumental in creating beautiful smiles for Yacoub, Tantawy and Robin, which has been smooth and the whole dental journey was fun.

“I feel honored and excited. But nervous at the same time because it will be my first time to take part in such a role.”

This goes beyond just making their smiles beautiful, it’s also how he can play a role in helping the queens elevate themselves in other aspects, and in shaping them up for the competition.

“I am also excited! I can use my knowledge and skills as a dentist on a different scale. I get to spread the fact that what and how we do it is not all about teeth, it’s about confidence, self-respect and awareness brought about by having a nice smile, healthy and functional at the same time,” Apostol said.

His exceptional work has enchantingly embellished the countenances not just of esteemed beauty queens but also A-list celebrities in the Philippines. Amid this relentless pursuit, he championed the authentic power of a genuine smile to distinguish individuals and reveal their true essence.

From Germany, Apostol earned his Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Dentistry. A significant accomplishment on his journey was that he had to travel back and forth two to three times a year to attend classes during the pandemic. Back in the Philippines, Apostol is a full-time clinician working on his assignments and projects.

It was stressful because I could not just drop everything. It was tough, but I enjoyed it. I learned new things, got advanced information and my mind was opened to new ideas that can be very useful in my practice,” Apostol said.

Apostol’s mother was a former nurse and her father used to be in the military. He has two siblings

— his older brother is currently the chief of police in his hometown and his sister is the head nurse of a private hospital.

Reflecting on his childhood, the thought of becoming a dentist never crossed his mind. He always dreamt of being a singer/musician because of the influence of his family as some of them were professional.

At the moment, Apostol is in the works of creating a dental aesthetic institute here in the Philippines.