SCUTTLEBUTT

Senate’s mystery man

Who’s really in charge at the Senate? Talk is brewing that the current leadership is but a mere lackey of someone who had directly opposed now President Bongbong Marcos in his vice presidential run in 2016 and then moved heaven and earth to block his presidential bid in 2022 by helping his lady rival in the campaign.

Yessiree, it’s the same grand theater of politics where alliances shift as quickly as the Manila weather, and loyalties are as dependable as a jeepney’s schedule. Observers say the current leadership is but a mere puppet, his strings pulled by a perennial political shapeshifter who has been everything from a senator to House Speaker to Cabinet member and who seems to have obtained a degree in political Houdini-ism.

The current occupant of this lofty seat is rumored to be taking cues from our mystery man whose political machinations make “Game of Thrones” look like a child’s bedtime story.

His public persona of earnest patriotism is widely suspected of being the Machiavellian mastermind behind the Senate’s recent maneuvers. This is the same guy who flip-flopped more than a fish out of water during his political career. Remember how he was a staunch critic of Bongbong Marcos during the 2016 vice presidential campaign? His alliance with Leni Robredo was as surprising as pineapple on pizza — you didn’t see it coming, and it left a weird taste.

Oldtimers say his animosity toward the young Marcos started during a vice presidential debate wherein our mystery man cut short the current tenant of Malacañang when the latter tried to butt in during his turn to speak. He said: “I’m sorry but it’s my turn. Your family has already stolen more than enough. Do you still intend to steal my time in this debate?” Or something to that effect.

Fast forward to the 2022 presidential campaign, and our mystery man was again up to his old tricks, ostensibly working against Bongbong Marcos. It’s like he has a political vendetta against the Marcos name, dating back to the days of martial law when his family’s political star was just starting to rise. Despite this apparent antagonism, some argue that his opposition to Marcos was more of a strategic facade — a way to carve out his niche in the tangled web of Philippine politics.

The Senate leadership, analysts believe, is now a mere extension of our mystery man’s will. Imagine a ventriloquist act where the dummy doesn’t even bother to move its mouth because everyone knows who’s really speaking. This arrangement is both comical and tragic, as it undermines the supposed independence of the Senate.

But why, you ask, would the Senate leadership go along with this? The answer is simple: survival. In the cutthroat world of Philippine politics, aligning with a power player like our mystery man can be the difference between staying relevant and being relegated to the annals of forgotten politicians. Our man’s ability to switch sides, create alliances, and manipulate outcomes makes him a valuable ally, even if he’s a bit like a political version of Loki, the Norse god of mischief.

Now, the question is would the tenant of Malacañang, with his past animosity toward the mystery man, allow such a setup?

Your guess is as good as ours.

manny angeles