PCU-D conquers UCAL 3x3 tourney

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D) was beaten twice in the gold medal match but still emerged the overall champion in the PG Flex-UCAL 1st 3x3 basketball tournament recently at the PCU-D gym in Cavite.

After finishing sixth in the opening of the three-leg competition at the Manila Central University gym in Caloocan, the Dolphins advanced to the final in the next two legs against MCU and Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas, respectively.

That gave the Dolphins 44 points, good enough to beat the MCU Supremos by three in the eight-school event also presented by Angel’s Pizza with veteran coach Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Melo Navarro as tournament officials.

Composed of the Juanito Belandrez-mentored Dolphins are Joshua Dino, Datu Ali Adas, Dean Escarda, John Mandrono, Alvin Reyes and Ram Mesqueriola.

Philippine Women’s University was the biggest revelation of the competition after beating Olivarez College, 19-15, in the final of the kick off leg.

The Pirates, who narrowly beat the Dolphins, 20-18, in the third leg, wound up third also with 41 points followed by PWU (38), Centro Escolar University (33), Olivarez (30) and University of Batangas.

The champion per leg receives 20 points while the second to fifth placers get 17, 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively.