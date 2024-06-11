PBBM taps Galvez for Swiss Peace Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not be attending the peace summit on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland next week, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy having earlier indicated otherwise, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Instead, Marcos has designated Presidential Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. to represent the Philippines at the 15-16 June conference.

“Marcos has designated Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito G. Galvez Jr. as the representative of the Philippines to the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland,” Malacañang told Palace reporters in a Viber message.

Zelenskyy, who visited Manila on 3 June, had earlier said the Philippine president had confirmed his attendance.

Switzerland said on Monday that 90 states and organizations had registered for the peace summit on Ukraine.

The summit will outline provisions of the Ukrainian government’s peace plan, which aims to end the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022, a conflict that has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Malacañang had confirmed on 3 June that the Philippines would be participating in the summit, but it was not until a week later that it announced that Marcos would not be traveling to Switzerland.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance are French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.