NATION

PBBM emphasizes closer ties with New Zealand

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discusses geopolitical issues and cooperation with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, MP, in his courtesy call on Tuesday, 11 June. During their meeting, Marcos highlighted the closer relationship between the Philippines and New Zealand through the Comprehensive Partnership by 2026, which aims to increase the trade between the two countries by 50% in 2030. 📷PCO/Facebook