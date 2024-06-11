Marcos: Phl must prepare amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines must be ready for any possible situation on the back of increasing external threats stemming from rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Marcos said this during his talk to the troops at a military camp in Isabela province on Monday but details of which were just released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

In his speech, Marcos explained that the country's proximity to Taiwan places it within China's area of interest. The northern region faces Taiwan, a democratically governed island that Beijing considers its own territory.

“The external threat now has become more pronounced, has become more worrisome, and that is why we have to prepare,” Marcos said.

“So, that is the mission that you have before you. Now, you have two missions, whereas before it was only internal security,” Marcos added.

The Philippines is close to two potential regional flashpoints: Taiwan and the South China Sea. Manila and Beijing have experienced tense encounters in disputed waters, with recent incidents including an alleged attempt by China to seize supplies and block a medical evacuation from a Philippine military outpost.

While the Philippines is not claiming any territory, Marcos said his administration must shift its mindset and fully commit to defending the nation's land.

Additionally, the national government needs to engage in various efforts, including ongoing diplomatic initiatives, to maintain regional peace.

Marcos also mentioned that the Philippines was not attempting to alter sovereign territory boundaries, including its exclusive economic zone. He emphasized that the country was dedicated to self-defense while also engaging in diplomacy.

The Philippine government previously designated Cagayan as an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site in collaboration with the United States, its closest military ally, in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape and emerging threats.

Marcos also highlighted the ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), focusing on acquiring equipment, training personnel, and developing facilities to transform it into a highly capable force.