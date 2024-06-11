Grand prize winners of e-billing promo emphasize convenience after registering

MORE Power successfully held the grand draw for its e-billing promotion, celebrating the transition to digital billing with impressive prizes. The draw awarded 50 winners with P500 worth of gift certificates, 20 winners with P1,000 worth of gift certificates, one winner with an e-bike, and one grand prize winner with an e-4wheel vehicle.

The grand prize winner of the e-4wheel vehicle shared her excitement and appreciation. "Before I knew that I won the e-4wheel vehicle, I was already manifesting this win so I could buy one for my mom to use for her business. I’m so happy that what I was manifesting materialized through MORE Power,” said Joy Barredo of Salas Real in Tacas, Jaro.

Before converting to e-billing, Barredo shared her frustration, especially as she is frequently out of town. "I missed many of my bills because I wasn’t always at home. They often got lost. Actually, it was a lot of struggle. I was always late in paying my bills.”

When she saw MORE Power’s e-billing promotion on Facebook, she was eager about the convenience it offered. “I got many benefits; number one, it’s very convenient because I can know my due date right away. I can even pay my bill in the middle of the night. It’s a huge help for me as a working professional. There’s no more reason for me to be past due.”

Another e-billing winner, Philip Jude Gelilang of Balabago, Jaro, also expressed his relief and satisfaction with the e-billing service. "Sometimes the mailman couldn’t find my house, so I had no idea what my bill was. Most of the time, the mailman left my bill with my neighbor, and by that time, it was already due. Sometimes, they left it at our gate, so if it rained, it got wet. I ended up chatting with MORE Power on Facebook, and they forwarded my bill.”

Gelilang didn't hesitate to register for e-billing when he saw it on MORE Power’s Facebook page. “Now I have peace of mind that my bill will arrive every month, and once I see my bill, I can budget my salary and allocate my money for other expenses.”

"I was shocked when I won the e-bike. I double-checked on MORE Power's Facebook page, and once confirmed, I shared my joy on Instagram and Facebook," Gelilang added.

MORE Power's e-billing service has not only made billing more convenient for its customers but also promoted environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage. The company's commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative solutions has been well received, as evidenced by the positive feedback and participation in the e-billing promo.