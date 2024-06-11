Filipino with flair

Layer skirt in Mustard.The brand founded by cousins Marica Lim Llenado, Nikki de Guzman and Tanya Yuson in 2011 isn’t new in the scene, but is quite under the radar with a cult following.

Label Manila is proudly designed and made in the Philippines. The brand has been only for those who know, I guess, not because they’re alienating or quite elusive, but guided by a straightforward and simple philosophy — classics with a bit of flair and easy to wear.

There’s a bit of gorgeousness for each piece that’s so now which is non-conformist, but yet not rebellious enough. The twist is always in the detail, a certain quality of chicness that doesn’t really go overboard. The fun is always in the play with the uncommon where one can explore and experiment with pieces that create a plethora of looks.

The brand’s contemporary approach has elevated basics with well-thought-of designs you can wear anytime, anywhere. Versatility, timelessness and wearability — women aren’t pressured by the changing of the seasons to update their wardrobes. Label Manila is very inclusive and each piece offers value for your money — but, moreso, style that’s not so ordinary.

Now, tell me — isn’t that from the effortless school of cool? Label Manila is now available online at labelmanila.com.