Empire East eyes P25-B capex for next few years

Empire East Land Holdings Inc. plans to mobilize at least P25 billion in capital expenditure or capex in the next four to five years as it continues to cater to changing demands of real estate buyers.

"It underscores our confidence in the Philippine market, rich with opportunities for expansion," Empire East president and chief executive officer Atty. Anthony Charlemagne Yu said in its virtual annual stockholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Yu said Empire East is looking to acquire more land in the next five to seven years to add to its existing 426 hectares.

He added the company will start construction of four new towers after completing 118 condominium towers in Metro Manila and subdivisions in South Luzon.

Growth in real estate demand

Yu shared Empire East has seen significant growth in real estate demand, with reservations jumping by 41 percent to about P24 billion last year from P17 billion in 2022.

To ensure sustainable growth, he said the 30-year-old company will continue to maximize technology and human resources.

"Our pursuit of innovation has yielded over a hundred automation initiatives, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency," Yu said.

"Social media can increase our agents' reach, provide engagement with clients, target specific demographics, and enable them to track effectiveness of marketing strategies through data analytics," he added.

Yu also said Empire East remains updated on economic factors, such as inflation and interest rates which influence customers' preferences.