North Korea has weaponized garbage. For the past weeks, it has been sending big balloons holding up bags of garbage across its border with South Korea. When the balloons pop, the filthy loads, including used diapers, fall on the streets of the south.

Pyongyang claimed to have sent a total of 3,500 balloons carrying 15 tons of trash southward, according to state media KCNA, CNN reports. The dirty tactic was reportedly in retaliation for South Korea blaring propaganda from loudspeakers at the border.

South Korean activists have also been sending balloons to the North carrying things that are banned by Pyongyang such as K-pop and K-dramas on flash drives, radios, and $1 bills, among other things.

Last Thursday, in retaliation for the trash balloons, the South Korean activist group Fighters for a Free North Korea sent up giant balloons with posters and packages containing food, medicine, propaganda leaflets and South Korean news items, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, speaking of trash, American George Frandsen pened a unique museum in Williams, Arizona, that shows off his collection of 8,000 coprolites.

“I soon realized that these peculiar prehistoric ‘time capsules’ offer direct insights into the diets, behaviors, and environments of ancient creatures,” Frandsen said of his reason for putting up the museum, according to CNN.

“Given that most people have little to no experience with coprolites, it’s enjoyable to introduce them to this fascinating world and share the wonders they hold,” he added.

Frandsen actually quit his job at a large healthcare company, sold his house, moved 2,000 miles to Williams, the gateway to the Grand Canyon, to pursue his Poozeum project

The Poozeum, as its name implies, has for its prized exhibit the largest fossilized poop of a carnivorous animal — measuring 67.5 centimeters by 15.7 cm — that likely came from a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

But it’s just one of the thousands of fossilized poop in his coprolite collection displayed in the museum.

WJG @tribunephl_wjg