‘Doberman’ doing high-altitude training

The camp of leading flyweight contender Dave “Doberman” Apolinario will bring the Filipino southpaw to Mexico City way ahead of his scheduled 9 August crack at the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight throne.

Apolinario’s promoter JC Mananquil told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday that the fighter will travel to Mexico City “three to four weeks” before battling fellow unbeaten Angel Ayala.

Mananquil insists that Apolinario has to set up camp early to get used not just to the weather but Mexico City’s high elevation.

It is situated 7,300 feet above sea level. In contrast, Baguio City is close to 5,000 feet above sea level.

Apolinario sports a 20-0 record with 14 knockouts while Ayala, a right-hander, totes a 17-0 card with seven knockouts.

Currently, Apolinario is training in General Santos City where he will be spending the next few weeks until he and his team travel to Mexico.

Initially, the plan was for Apolinario to relocate to Los Angeles but he doesn’t have a valid US visa.

He had been denied twice, according to his manager Mike Pelayo, who believes the decision to spend the final weeks on Mexican soil is vital in the daring attempt to emerge victorious on enemy territory.

Apolinario’s shot at the IBF 112-lb title comes less than two weeks before a hectic schedule that will see two other Filipino title aspirants in late-July in Japan.

The first to bid is Vincent Astrolabio, who challenges Junto Nakatani for the World Boxing Council bantamweight belt on 20 July in Tokyo.

Eight days later in Otsu City, it will be Pedro Taduran’s turn to bag a world title when he meets Ginjiro Shigeoka for the IBF minimumweight strap.

Melvin Jerusalem, the country’s lone reigning world champion is in Nagoya, Japan, waiting for a schedule to risk his WBC minimumweight plum.