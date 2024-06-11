DA bans entry of Michigan poultry

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has temporarily banned the importation of domestic and wild birds, including poultry products such as meat, day-old chicks, and semen, from Michigan due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. signed Memorandum Order 24, following a report from the Chief Veterinary Officer of the USA to the World Organization for Animal Health about an H5N1 HPAI outbreak in Michigan on 29 March.

The outbreak, which affected domestic birds, was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

“The rapid spread of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the United States of America in a short period of time since its first laboratory detection necessitates a wider coverage of trade restriction to prevent the entry of HPAI virus and protect the health of the local poultry population,” the memorandum stated.

In response, the DA has halted the processing and evaluation of applications, as well as the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for the affected commodities from Michigan. The measure is intended to prevent the introduction and spread of the HPAI virus within the Philippines.

The memorandum clarified that poultry imports from Michigan that were loaded, in transit, or accepted on or before 1 June will be allowed entry into the country. However, shipments arriving after this date will be seized or returned to the United States.