Bong Go visits Pasig City to provide support to struggling workforce

“Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagka’t kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagka’t ang ating layunin ay upang mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said to displaced workers in Pasig City on Monday, 10 June.

Held at Barangay Sto. Tomas Covered Court in Pasig City, Go, and his Malasakit Team assisted 997 displaced workers and provided them with grocery packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, bags, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes, a bike, a watch, and a mobile phone.

Through the initiative of the Senator in coordination with the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for the qualified beneficiaries.

The senator took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises.

“Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Tayo po ay patuloy na sumusuporta at gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho,” affirmed Go.

Go then thanked the local government officials of Pasig City present during the relief initiative, including Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski and Councilors Bel Asilo, Kiko Rustia, and Eric Gonzales, for their unwavering support and dedication to extending government programs and services to communities in need.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, REAP's primary objective would be to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently promoted the Malasakit Centers as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs and encourages the residents to visit the one located at the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in the city.

“Lapitan n’yo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Rizal Medical Center po. Batas na po iyan at para ‘yan sa Pilipino, karapatan n’yo po ‘yan, lapitan n’yo lang po kung kailangan ninyo ng tulong pampagamot mula sa gobyerno,” said Go.

The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof. The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Senator Go attended the Philippine Christian University Dasmariñas Cavite's 51st Commencement Exercise as a Guest of Honor and Speaker to almost a thousand graduates.