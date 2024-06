The Garmin Run Asia Series finally arrives with the Philippine leg set on 17 November at the Filinvest City in Alabang.

Registrations for the 5K, 10K and 21K races starts today until 15 November with details can be found at Garmin Philippines’ website and social media pages.

Those reserving their slots now this month will be treated with an Early Bird Fee with the 5K run priced at P1,400, the 10K run at P1,600 and the 21K run set at P2,200.