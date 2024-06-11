4.7 magnitude quake hits Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan

— A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Roxas, Palawan, today, 11 June, at around 2:58 in the afternoon, according to a report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Engr. Robert Esplida of the local Phivolcs office said this is the first time they have monitored an earthquake of this magnitude in Palawan within the sea area.

“This is the first time na mayroong na record ang Phivolcs na ganito kalakas na lindol sa Palawan,” Esplida said, adding that they are going to study this finding.

He also said that residents in Roxas, a town in northern Palawan facing the Sulu Sea, reported feeling the quake, particularly those living in areas with soft soil.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 09.48°N, 119.66°E, approximately 99 kilometers south-southeast of Roxas. The quake had a depth of 15 kilometers and originated from tectonic activity.

Phivolcs also specified that there are no expected damages or aftershocks related to the earthquake.