RE key to mitigating climate woes — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the public and private sectors to invest in renewable energy (RE) projects to combat the Philippines’ worsening climate problems while securing the country’s energy future.

Marcos sounded the call on Monday after he witnessed the signing of the Connection Agreement for the Isabela Ground Mounted Solar Project in Ilagan City, Isabela.

The Isabela Ground Mounted Solar Project is a partnership between the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the San Ignacio Energy Resources Development Corporation.

The project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is projected to provide employment to more than 4,000 Filipinos during its construction.

“Let us continue to pursue extraordinary opportunities like this to give ourselves and the next generations to come a fighting chance to succeed in reversing our exacerbating climate problems,” Marcos said.

“Having more initiatives like this project will be a catalyst for our country’s positive transformation. For one, it will pave the way for a brighter future for all Filipinos by providing more clean energy to light our homes, invigorate our schools, power our businesses, and fuel our industries,” he said.

The President pointed out the 440-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar project is essential to bolstering government efforts to encourage the use of renewable energy sources and guarantee a steady supply of electricity for every Filipino.

He urged the private sector, including the NGCP, to closely collaborate with the government to maintain a secure, reliable, and adaptable energy infrastructure that could meet the increasing demands.

“It will also help us in realizing our renewable energy ambitions, which is the inevitable way forward,” he said, stressing that “renewable energy is a crucial step for a country and a world grappling with climate change.”