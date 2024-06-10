PSC aims to boost Olympic war chest

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to raise additional funds for Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games-bound athletes by holding the PSC Invitational Golf Cup at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club this Friday.

PSC chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said they want to sustain the momentum gained during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 so they are doing their best to boost the Olympic war chest of Team Philippines.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors who have committed their support for this event and we ensure these can go a long way for our athletes vying to continue the legacy we built in the Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Bachmann said in a statement.

Several stakeholders already confirmed to extend support like Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Philippine Airlines, and Smart, who will serve as major sponsors.

San Miguel Corporation, Strong Group Athletics, Chooks-to-Go, Sen. Sonny Angara, Uratex Philippines and Parola Maritime Inc. are also committed while expected to come in as sponsors are Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy, Cong. Faustino Michael Dy III, Cong. Lord Allan Velasco, Converge, Shakey’s Philippines, Mr. Mariano Araneta, Johnny Air Cargo, TMS Ship Agencies Inc., CEL Logistics Inc., Winford Manila, Peak Sports, Filipino Chinese Amateur Athletic Federation, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Parikit Manila, BLK, Happy Skin, Cong. Marvin Rillo, Cong. Richard Gomez and Cong. Dino Tanjuatco.

The Government Service Insurance System and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation have also pledged to give support to the Olympic-bound athletes.

Bachmann said the project aims to raise more than P2 million that will be equally distributed to the qualified athletes as they start training for the Summer Games.