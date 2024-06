Photos

One-stop shop for Independence Day celebration

LOOK: The Philippines will celebrate its 126th Independence Day (Araw ng Kalayaan) on 12 June. The “Pampamahalaang Programa at Serbisyo”, happening on 10 and 11 June at the Luneta Central Park, is part of the celebration. It offers one-stop services for the public from 41 government agencies and NGOs. | via Larry Cruz