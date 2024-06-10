Go stresses sports’ role against vices

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the pivotal role of sports in guiding young individuals away from vices, particularly drug abuse during the Mikey Belmonte Cup 2024 on Sunday.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,” Go told the participants, adding that sports are not just pastimes but integral components of a healthy lifestyle.

The event, conducted in collaboration with Senator Go, reflects his commitment to advancing grassroots sports development alongside the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the local government.

Go appreciated Councilor Mikey Belmonte’s dedication to nurturing local sports talents.

“As the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, I salute Councilor Mikey Belmonte for his focus and support for our athletes,” Go said.

He acknowledged Belmonte’s initiatives for providing athletes not only with opportunities to showcase their abilities but also with inspiration to pursue their dreams.

Moreover, Senator Go lauded the PSC for its role in facilitating the event, along with the invaluable contributions of community coaches, parents, and supporters to its success.

Taking advantage of the platform, Senator Go discussed his legislative endeavors aimed at fortifying the sports sector, including the establishment of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac, under Republic Act 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored.

This academy symbolizes the government’s commitment to integrating academic and sports excellence, offering student-athletes cutting-edge facilities.

Furthermore, Go highlighted his sponsorship of Senate Bill 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act, which seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program.

This bill, aimed at promoting grassroots sports while advancing national sports development, has successfully passed the final reading in the Senate.

The senator reiterated his dedication to the sports sector, emphasizing the advocacy for increased funding for sports programs, particularly under the PSC.