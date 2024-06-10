Baler Airport development resumes

BALER, Aurora — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will continue Phase 2 of the Baler Airport Development Project this July.

According to CAAP Civil Aviation area manager Glenn Tripulca, the Baler Airport is set to be developed that will increase its capacity and boost the safety standard that can accommodate flights and passengers.

Phase 2 of the Baler Airport, classified as a community airport, will include the construction of a Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) with an additional 212 seating capacity.

Tripulca said that CAAP has already procured a third party consultant for the survey works.

“There are still remaining works to be done. The PTB will begin after the issuance of Deed of Absolute Sale and 50 percent payment for the site acquisition,” he added.

Phase 1 of the infrastructure project is composed of the extension of Runway 23 and Runway 05, construction of apron and taxiway, construction of fence, runway markings, reinforced concrete pipe culvert, earthworks and ditch canal.

The actual accomplishment for runway extension and ditch canal is at 36 percent since construction of new apron and taxiway cannot commence with work activities due to unacquired properties.

Meanwhile, other CAAP projects in Central Luzon include the ongoing development plan for the establishment of Iba Airport in Zambales as Approved Training Organization Training Area of the North.