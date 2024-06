Photos

3-day jeepney strike begins

LOOK: Members of transport group Manibela on Monday, 10 June 2024, march toward the main offices of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) along East Avenue in Quezon City to begin their three-day transport strike against the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program and the apprehension of unconsolidated passenger jeepneys. | via Analy Labor