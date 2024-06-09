WWII vet, 100, marries sweetheart, 96

CARENTAN, France (AFP) — It might have been the longest wait but on Saturday 100-year-old American World War II veteran Harold Terens married his 96-year-old fiancee in Normandy, just days after being honored on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in northwestern France.

To the sounds of “I will always love you,” “Ave Maria” and bagpipes, Terens and his sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin said “I do” in the town of Carentan-les-Marais at a ceremony attended by dozens of guests, some wearing military uniforms.

To top off an extraordinary day, the newly wedded couple then attended the state banquet at the Elysee Palace in Paris thrown by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of visiting United States leader Joe Biden.

“I waited 96 years to find the right man and now I have a wedding like only a queen and king can have,” Swerlin told Agence France-Presse before the ceremony in Normandy.

“I feel young again,” Terens said. “It’s the best time of my entire life.”

Terens, who wore a light blue suit, entered the local wedding hall to applause from family and friends.