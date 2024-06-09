Pass maritime zones law, BBM pressed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been urged to sign the stalled proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act into law, a measure designed to define the archipelagic boundaries of the Philippines based on domestic laws and international rulings. The call comes amid China’s ongoing aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez issued the appeal on Sunday following reports that Chinese vessels allegedly attempted to block a medical evacuation of a sick Filipino soldier stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Philippine authorities have condemned the incident, which occurred on 19 May but was only disclosed publicly last Friday, as “barbaric and inhumane.”

The BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Navy ship, serves as a Philippine military outpost at Ayungin Shoal in the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea.

“The enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act will strengthen our assertion of maritime and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea and our exclusive economic zone, areas into which China frequently intrudes,” said Rodriguez, chairperson of the House committee on constitutional amendments.

“It will also enhance our defense and military forces’ ability to enforce these rights,” he said.

Rodriguez’s call for the bill’s passage comes after Beijing authorized its Coast Guard to detain foreign vessels crossing what it claims to be its borders for up to 60 days without trial, escalating tensions in the region.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which the House of Representatives and the Senate passed in May 2023 and February 2024, respectively, and ratified in April, aims to legally define the maritime zones under the Philippines’ jurisdiction.

These zones include internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone, and continental shelf.

The bill stipulates that overlapping maritime zones with neighboring countries should be resolved through agreements with those states, following the principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Rodriguez emphasized that the proposed law aligns with international statutes, particularly UNCLOS and the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidated China’s expansive sovereignty claims over the South China Sea.

The region includes areas such as the West Philippine Sea, over which China has asserted control despite international opposition.

“We should focus on our national interests and not be swayed by potential Chinese reactions,” Rodriguez said, urging President Marcos to prioritize the country’s territorial integrity.

The proposed legislation also encompasses the Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing area for Filipinos off the coast of Zambales and Pangasinan.

The shoal has been under Chinese control since 2012 following a standoff between Chinese and Philippine Coast Guard vessels. Since then, Filipino fishermen have frequently faced harassment from the Chinese Coast Guard in the area.