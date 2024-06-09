La Union mishap kills 1

CAMP GEN FLORENDO, La Union — Authorities here reported that a one-year-old girl died on Saturday afternoon after the “kolong-kolong” or improvised sidecar she was riding on collided with three vehicles along the national highway in Barangay Namboongan.

Initial reports disclosed that the kolong-kolong driver identified as Christian Panelo was driving his vehicle when it collided with three other vehicles. The sidecar, traveling northbound in the inner lane, attempted to switch lanes to the outer lane.

Police say the “kolong-kolong” sideswiped the left rear wheel of a northbound vehicle, causing Panelo to lose control. The sidecar then swerved into southbound traffic, colliding with a second vehicle before hitting a third.

Panelo and the other passengers -— Crispin Rivera and Stefanie Joy Bejar — were injured in the incident and were taken to LUMC Hospital in Agoo, La Union. The one-year-old girl, however, was declared dead on arrival.