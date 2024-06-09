Kouame, Abarrientos beef up Strong Group

Two top Filipino players who have been seeing action overseas have been tapped by Strong Group-Philippines to further strengthen its roster for the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan.

The tournament is set to take place from 13 to 21 July in Taipei.

Ange Kouame, who was initially planned to join the Strong Group for the 2023 Dubai International Basketball Championship, was unable to participate due to a bout with dengue.

Since then, the 6-foot-11 naturalized Filipino has been showcasing his talents in France with Nationale Masculine 1 club UB Chartres Métropole.

During his first year with the Chartres-based club, Kouame, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 84 Most Valuable Player, averaged 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 22 games.

“Ange has been like a son to our team owner, Boss Frank (Lao). Finally, I will get the chance to coach him, especially after our Dubai stint where he got sick and had to miss the tournament completely,” said Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu.

“I know he’s improved a lot and has been healthy, so that’s a good sign. Whenever it comes to playing for the flag, Ange has always been willing.”

This will mark Kouame’s third appearance in the Jones Cup, having previously played for Ateneo-Pilipinas in the 2018 edition and Rain or Shine last year.

“I’m really, really happy to represent the country again. It’s another opportunity for me to win this competition,” Kouame expressed.

Meanwhile, RJ Abarrientos is entering his second year with B.League team Shinshu Brave Warriors.

“RJ was one of our first options for the point guard spot, but we had to wait until he got clearance from Japan and his agent to play,” Tiu said. “I always like guards who can score, so we are excited to have him on the team. When the opportunity to play for the country arose, he immediately said yes!”