Kanlaon remains at increased unrest

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday logged at least 17 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island over the past 24 hours as it also emitted a moderate plume, reaching 500 meters and drifting northeast.

On Saturday, it spewed 4,397 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and according to Phivolcs, it was the highest emission this year measured by their campaign survey and the second-highest land-based measure for the volcano.

Kanlaon’s edifice was observed also to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 remained in Kanlaon Volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest and under it, levels of a volcanic earthquake, temperature, acidity, and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles, steam, and ash explosions from the summit crater or new vents, inflation, or swelling of the edifice may be elevated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano’s summit remained prohibited.

The public was warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that 8,478 families were affected following the Kanlaon volcanic activity.

The agency recorded 29,134 affected persons from Western and Central Visayas (Region 6 and Region 7), of which 1,260 families, or 4,391 persons, were sheltered inside eight evacuation centers.

The two areas were likewise declared under a state of calamity.