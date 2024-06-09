Electric-fied to the future

Another vehicle company looks to make an impact in the electric vehicle game with SERES finally launching in the Philippines on 2 June at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

The Chinese brand showed three new models: the SERES 5, the SERES 5 Saker Falcon (SF) and SERES 7 will be released to the public as it boasts quality for an affordable price, similar to Vinfast’s goals after launching last May.

SERES Auto vice president and SERES Overseas BU president Li Bo looked happy at the vehicles he helped create will be roaming the roads of Metro Manila this year.

‘We are excited to announce our partnership with SERES, a leader in the intelligent new energy vehicle industry. Together with shaping a future where intelligent electric vehicles are not just a possibility, but a reality.’

“Actually, I was the product manager of these three products. These are all of my babies and I was quite glad and excited to see we can have the opportunity to introduce these products to the Philippine market,” Li said.

SERES also partnered up with QSJ Motors Philippines, which is known for distributing heavy machinery in the country.

QSJ Motors Philippines managing director Kevin Chiang believes that it won’t be long until electric vehicle companies like SERES will be the norm in the country.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with SERES, a leader in the intelligent new energy vehicle industry. Together with shaping a future where intelligent electric vehicles are not just a possibility, but a reality,” Chiang said.

“Remember the time when we were hesitant to switch to smartphones? Now, we cannot imagine life without them. This is that same moment.”

Built with the MF platform, each of the electric vehicles SERES has ensured industry-leading intelligence to all SERES models, and setting a new standard of the consumer-centric luxury new energy vehicles.

The MF platform serves as the base for all the SERES vehicles, ensuring quality, safety and the modernity in every electric vehicle the Chinese brand makes.

With the SERES 5, it will come to the Philippines in two variants: The full electric version and range extended electric versions (REEV).

The full electric version is 4,785 millimeters long, 1,930mm wide and 1,620mm tall while the REEV variant is shorter by 15mm but is 5mm higher.

For those going for the REEV variant, it can hold up to 1.5 liters and its range can go as high as 1250 kilometers.

With its variant named after the second fastest bird in level flight, the SERES 5 SF can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, thanks to its dual motors that boasts 584 horsepower and 940 Nm of torque.

The SERES 5 SF in the country will be a full electric version and sports a 90 kilowatthour lithium iron phosphate battery that has a top speed of 220km/h. For those looking for much more wiggle rooms for their electric vehicles, the SERES 7 offers space and versatility for the motorist

Boasting a larger 5-door, 7-seater with either a single motor or dual motor range extender system with a 40 kWh battery, the SERES 7 is perfect for those family trips.

Captain seats are built in the second row of the SERES 7 and full back massages, giving passengers maximum comfort for the long trip.

The SERES 7 has a 40-kWh battery that can go between 162 to 166 kilometers of range and a 1.5-liter turbo that can go up to 1,200 km.

Prices for these vehicles have yet to be released but those who are interested to test out these vehicles can dial +63 917-81-SERES (73737) for details.