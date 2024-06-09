Daniel Padilla performs while drenched in the rain

It was raining cats and dogs but that did not deter Daniel Padilla’s spirit to perform in a concert held in Davao del Norte.

A short video uploaded by writer Dominic Rea showed Padilla performing before a mammoth crowd that collectively braved the rains and did not leave the venue just to watch him perform.

At one point, Padilla shook hands with his fans while he was drenched.

That had his fans rejoicing on social media as it showed Padilla’s professionalism.

“There’s always a rainbow after the rain & the crowd? says it all!! Grabee! We love you always our dear Supremo! Ang nag iisang Joaquin San Juan Manansala ng buhay ko.”

“The crowd and the power of Daniel Padilla, amazing.”

“Ang bait talaga yong inisip niya na ang mga audience nagpaulan nga dahel hinintay siya....so as in talagang kumakanta sa sobrang lakas ng ulan but that’s a blessing great Daniel Padilla ang bait mo God will bless you more than (He’s kind, he was thinking of the audience who were soaked in the rain because they waited for him... he was singing amid the heavy rain).”

Nikko Natividad’s wife blocks bashers on social media

Nikko Natividad’s wife Cielo Eusebio received flak for revealing it was she who asked her husband to delete his post, which was deemed by netizens as a direct affront against It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda.

‘Kung bakit dinelete ang sagot ko lang diyan dahil pina-delete ko. Yun lang po. Di ko na kailangan mag-explain bakit ko pinadelete (Why it was deleted, my answer to that it is because I asked him to delete it. That’s all. I don’t need to explain why I had it deleted),” she said in her post.

This runs counter to Natividad’s earlier claim that it was his management’s decision to delete his post.

With that, Eusebio was bashed left and right, something that she felt was foul. In response, she blocked some bashers on her social media account.

“Di sana ako mambblock kahit ano ano na sinasabi nyo pero sumosobra naman kayo sa pinagsasabi nyo pati pinapakain sa pamilya namin pinapakealaman nyo..bawat meron kami at kinakain namin pinagttrabahuan namin wag nyo idamay pati sa anak ko kasi dun ako di papayag (I would not have blocked whatever you say but you’ve gone too far in what you say including what we’re eating you want to meddle. Whatever we have and whatever we eat we work for that, don’t drag my kid because I will not allow it),” she said.

She asked the basher to leave her social media page as she doesn’t need to explain who deleted her husband’s post.

How Daniella Stranner learned she’s part of Piolo Pascual’s teleserye

Daniella Stranner revealed that it was Kyle Echarri who unwittingly revealed that she’s part of Pamilya Sagrado, a new teleserye from Dreamscape Television, which will premiere 17 June.

“Nalaman ko lang itong project na ito kay Kyle (Echarri). Medyo nadulas siya during Senior High. ‘Hoy, may project tayo together.’ I was like, ‘Ha meron?’ A month later ‘yung picture na magkakasama with sir Deo (Endrinal), doon na in-announce na we’re having Pamilya Sagrado (I learned about this project from Kyle (Echarri). He kind of slip during Senior High. ‘Hey, we have a project together.’ I was like ‘Ha, we have?’ A month later the picture we had with Sir Deo (Endrinal), it was there where it was announced that we’re having Pamilya Sagrado),” Stranner said during the grand media conference for the series held at cinema 11 of the new Gateway mall.