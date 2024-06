LATEST

Busway elevators to open in June

Newly constructed bus carousel elevators are being installed at the Caloocan Monumento bus station. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Tuesday that the elevators will soon operate in five footbridges along the EDSA Busway. The elevators are scheduled to open in June. Passengers, particularly senior citizens who find it difficult to use the footbridge, welcomed the construction of busway elevators. | via Analy Labor