Bong Go boosts recovery of displaced workers in Nasugbu

During his Malasakit Team's visit to Nasugbu, Batangas, on Friday, 7 June, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the urgent necessity for enhanced government-supported livelihood programs to aid in the recovery of Filipino workers.

As an adopted son of CALABARZON who has familial roots in Batangas, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting the Batangueños during difficult times.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his steadfast dedication to helping those in need.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Kayo po ang uunahin ko parati,” he continued.

He also thanked the local officials for their unwavering efforts. He then called for enhanced cooperation to further the welfare of the community as he partnered with Provincial Board Member Armie Bausas to help the qualified struggling workers.

Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks, masks, and vitamins to 84 displaced workers at Barangay Bilaran Covered Court. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation to qualified recipients as part of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Highlighting his legislative initiatives, Senator Go mentioned the filing of Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). This bill aims to provide temporary employment to those affected by economic hardships, including the impoverished, displaced, or those reliant on seasonal jobs.

To help ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, aiming to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

In addition, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the residents to seek the assistance offered at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery, where Malasakit Centers are available.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to help impoverished patients reduce their hospital costs to the lowest possible amount.

Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, which successfully institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are 165 Malasakit Centers, which have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.