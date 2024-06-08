Winford Manila June come-ons include iconic “The Dawn” concert

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM presents an engaging lineup for this month of June, offering entertainment and grand raffle prizes for its valued patrons, through events and exclusive promotions.

Car giveaways

Winford’s monthly "Wheels for the Win" raffle, features two major car giveaways this month.

Guests have a chance to win a brand-new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX CVT on 15 June and a Mitsubishi Xpander GLS AT on 29 June. Simply earn 50 promo points daily to enter the raffle.

Rock with The Dawn

Legendary Filipino rock band The Dawn will take center stage at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge on 22 June 2024. Guests will be entertained with noted

Filipino rock artists Jett Pangan, JB Leonor, Francis Reyes, Rommel Sanchez, and Bim Yance as they perform iconic hits like “Enveloped Ideas” and “Salamat.”

Admission to this electrifying performance is free, with VIP seats available for P1,250, including food and drinks.