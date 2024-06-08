Trillo leaves Game 2 behind

Meralco has to be ready to make decisions on the fly if it wants to beat San Miguel Beer in Game 3 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup tonight.

Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said they have to keep up with the Beermen if they want any chance of beating them and lift their first PBA title.

A clutch triple from Marcio Lassiter gave San Miguel a 95-94 win over Meralco in Game 2 last Friday at the Big Dome, tying the series at 1-1.

Trillo, who won the 2013 PBA Commissioner’s Cup with Alaska, also said they can’t let this game haunt them or else it will weigh them down for the rest of the championship series.

“We have to match their intensity. It’s a seven-game series. We have to make adjustments,” Trillo said.

“I still think we didn’t play the way we should. We will be better come Sunday and in these types of games, you have to move on.”

For Cliff Hodge, who led Meralco with 25 points against San Miguel, he has already gotten the message.

Hodge, who has been with the Bolts since getting drafted as the fourth pick overall in the 2012 PBA Draft, said he has faith the squad can bounce back when Game 3 starts at 6:15 p.m. at the Big Dome.

“Honestly, it’s just one game. We should’ve won that but that’s a championship team. They came out and made the big plays when they needed to. I’m pretty confident with the way that we’re playing right now,” Hodge said.

“It’s going to be a long series. We’ll forget about this loss and now that we all came out and played hard, we’ll be ready for Sunday.”