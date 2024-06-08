Scribes to fete collegiate stars

The brightest stars from the 2023-2024 athletic season will be recognized anew as the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) holds its Annual Awards Night presented by San Miguel Corporation on 17 June at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

Unlike the 2023 edition which feted three seasons in one due to the Covid-19 pandemic though, this year’s ceremony will only focus on the achievers of the recently-concluded University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99.

For the first time ever, standouts in women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will be feted with well-deserved recognitions in the second endeavor of the united CPC, which merged the UAAP and NCAA Press Corps upon the return of all collegiate sports in 2022.

Among the new awards by the CPC are Player of the Year, Mythical Five and Coach of the Year on the distaff side as the group puts premium on the rise of women’s hoops for this year’s rites backed by Discovery Suites as official venue partner and Jockey as minor sponsor.

Volleyball, which saw a phenomenal uptick in gate attendance over the past few months, will also see new honors such as the Men’s Volleyball Players of the Year, both from the UAAP and the NCAA.

Volleyball Coaches of the Year, likewise, in both the men’s and women’s divisions from the country’s premier collegiate leagues will be named.

A total of 23 awards are to be handed out by the print and online scribes covering the beat, led by the staple honors such as the Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Mythical Five.